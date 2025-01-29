Glenn Martens named creative director of Maison Margiela, succeeding Galliano View Photo

MILAN (AP) — Belgian designer Glenn Martens was named creative director of the Paris fashion house Maison Margiela, taking over the position from John Galliano, the brand’s Italian owner OTB announced on Wednesday.

Martens, 41, has been creative director at another OTB-owned fashion house, Diesel, since 2000, quickly promoting it to a must-see Milan runway sensation with edgy, street-savvy collections made with cutting-edge textile techniques.

Martens becomes the third creative director at Maison Margiela, after its Belgian founder Martin Margiela and Galliano, who left the house last month after a decade.

“I have worked with Glenn for years. I have witnessed his talent and I know what he is capable of,’’ OTB chairman Renzo Rosso said in a statement, adding that he “has already shown his prowess and his vision in couture.”

The house shows both haute couture and ready to wear collections in Paris. Marten’s appointment is effective immediately.