Opus Dei cardinal acknowledges Vatican sanctioned him after abuse allegation but denies wrongdoing

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The once-powerful archbishop of Lima, Peru and the first-ever cardinal of Opus Dei acknowledged Saturday that the Vatican had imposed sanctions on him in 2019 following an allegation of sexual abuse, but he strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, 81, penned a letter of response after Spain’s El País newspaper detailed the allegations against him in its latest installment of exposing cases of clergy sexual abuse in the Spanish-speaking Catholic Church. Cipriani called the allegations “completely false.”

“I haven’t committed any crime, nor have I sexually abused anyone in 1983, neither before nor after,” Cipriani said in the letter provided by Opus Dei’s Rome office.

Cipriani, who led the Peruvian church for two decades, was the first cardinal of Opus Dei, the conservative movement that was founded by the Spanish priest Josemaría Escrivá in 1928, and has more than 90,000 members in 70 countries. The lay group, which was greatly favored by St. John Paul II, counts priests, celibate laypeople as well as laymen and women with secular jobs and families who strive to “sanctify ordinary life.”

The allegations against Cipriani come as the Peruvian church is undergoing a shakeup following confirmation this week that Pope Francis had decided to dissolve the powerful and influential Peruvian-based movement Sodalitium Christianae Vitae. After years of attempts at reform, Francis decided to suppress the group after a Vatican investigation uncovered sexual abuse by its founder, financial mismanagement by its leaders and spiritual abuse by its top members.

Cipriani was in charge of the Peruvian church when the first allegations against Sodalitium aired publicly in a series of articles in 2000 in the magazine Gente by former member José Enrique Escardó.

Cipriani was archbishop when the first victims presented formal accusations against Sodalitium in 2011 to the church. He insisted that he handled the allegations properly, but it wasn’t until journalists Pedro Salinas and Paola Ugaz exposed the practices of Sodalitium in their 2015 book “Half Monks, Half Soldiers” that the case began to move.

Nevertheless, it has taken 25 years since Escardó first went public with stories of abuse for the Vatican to take action, and on Friday, Escardó met with the pope.

“I feel very, very good, listened to,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday just outside St. Peter’s Square. “I think I also let go of a heavy weight, which is the voice of so many victims.”

