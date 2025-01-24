Greece says migrant health data stolen by drug trafficking network run by doctors, pharmacists

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities said Friday they dismantled a criminal network accused of exploiting migrant health care identification numbers to illegally distribute psychiatric medications and other prescription drugs.

Police reported the arrest of six individuals: two pharmacists, a doctor, an accountant and two alleged associates. Another 10 suspects, including other doctors and pharmacists, were being sought for questioning.

The group allegedly used social security numbers belonging to foreign nationals without their knowledge to issue more than a thousand fraudulent prescriptions, supplying medications to drug users through eight pharmacies in Athens allegedly linked to the operation.

The accountant among those arrested is accused of establishing fictitious companies to gather personal details from foreign workers seeking employment.

During the investigation, authorities identified 1,016 fraudulent prescriptions involving nearly 100,000 doses of medications, including psychiatric drugs. Seized evidence included forged insurance and work-related stamps, a handgun, ammunition, various documents and 29,250 euros ($30,750) in cash.

The suspects, who remain in custody pending court appearances, face a litany of charges, including participation in a criminal organization, narcotics distribution, false certification, multiple counts of fraud, forgery, unauthorized data access, and violations of weapons and immigration laws.