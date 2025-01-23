UK police make arrest after 5 people are injured in knife attack in south London

LONDON (AP) — Five people have been treated for injuries following a stabbing attack on Thursday morning in south London, emergency services said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that a man was arrested following the incident in Croydon. Local media reports said it happened near an Asda supermarket.

Police said it was too early to provide a motive for the stabbing and said the suspect was not one of the injured.

The ambulance service said that one person was taken to a major trauma center in London and four other people were hospitalized.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance,” the service said.

Police said “officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service to treat five injured people who were taken to hospital.” Their injuries “are thought to be non-life-threatening,” the statement added.

The incident comes on the day that a teenager faced sentencing for fatally stabbing three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class in the northwestern English town of Southport.