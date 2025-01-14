Free e-book compiles excerpts from new works by Emma Donoghue, V.E. Schwab and dozens more

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction by such favorites as V.E. Schwab, Emma Donoghue and Maggie Stiefvater will be excerpted in a free e-book compilation highlighting dozens of upcoming books.

Buzz Books 2025: Spring/Summer was published Tuesday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch.

Featured works include Donoghue’s “The Paris Express,” Schwab’s “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil,” Stiefvater’s “The Listeners” and Louis Sachar’s “The Magician of Tiger Castle.” Buzz Book also has excerpts from such nonfiction releases as Amanda Uhle’s “Destroy the House,” and the young adult books “Dreamslinger,” by Graci Kim, and “Shampoo Unicorn,” by Sawyer Lovett. Josh Duboff’s “Early Thirties” and Aisha Muharrar’s “Loved One” are among more than a dozen debut publications.