Greece sees an outcry after police release a drunk driver later involved in a deadly crash

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister in charge of police said Monday that “all necessary sanctions” will be brought against officers on the island of Crete who failed to detain a driver found driving drunk and without a license who later was involved in a crash that killed a 22-year-old.

The crash killed resident Panagiotis Karatzis in the town of Chania early Saturday and led to an outcry in Greece over the perceived impunity of some. Local media have reported the suspect, who has not been publicly named in accordance with Greek law, was a well-known local businessman.

“It is clear that the law was not implemented,” Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said Monday in an interview on Greece’s Skai television channel.

“There are various perceptions, habits, that exist at times in various local societies, in various services — and I say this not to excuse anyone, this is inexcusable, I say that clearly,” Chrisochoidis said.

The minister added that “all necessary sanctions will be imposed on the police officers once things are examined through the administrative procedures and the procedures of the justice system.”

The driver was stopped by traffic police late Friday and underwent an alcohol test, which he failed, a police statement said. It added that he was driving without a license as it had been confiscated for an earlier drunk driving offense.

Despite being significantly over the alcohol limit and driving without a license, the man was not detained as required by law but was issued a fine. Police handed the keys of his SUV to his passenger, who was found to be sober.

However, the driver later took back the keys and collided with a car driven by Karatzis.

Crete is notorious for road traffic accidents in Greece, a country ranking among the worst in the European Union for traffic deaths.

“Panagiotis won’t be the last victim,” Karatzis’ father, Antonis, told local media before his son’s funeral Sunday. “Because the mentality hasn’t changed, and it will never change.”