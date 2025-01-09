2 people have died and 20 injured in snow and ice storm in northern France

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in northern France said Thursday two people have died and 20 others were injured from a cold snap bringing snow and ice across northern Europe.

One of those killed slipped on a pavement and violently banged their head, authorities from the Nord region said in a statement. The other person had no fixed address and was found dead in the town of Valenciennes, the statement said.

The icy weather first hit Wednesday. The statement said rescue services have been called out to deal with traffic accidents, people falling in the snow and ice, flooding and other emergencies.

Across the English Channel, weather warnings were in force across the U.K., where temperatures were expected to plummet to -16 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places later on Thursday.

Manchester Airport briefly closed its runways due to heavy snow on Thursday morning before reopening. The U.K.’s weather forecasters, the Met Office, warned of more travel disruption to road and rail services in some parts, as well as potential accidents in icy areas. Snow and ice warnings were also in place for northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Days of snow, sleet and downpours have disrupted airports, rail lines and roads across the country leading to delays and cancellations during the busy holiday period.