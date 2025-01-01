Parts of UK flooded by heavy rain as wild weather continues to disrupt New Year events

LONDON (AP) — Parts of the U.K. were flooded Wednesday as heavy rains and powerful winds continued to disrupt New Year’s celebrations.

Several communities in the Manchester area were flooded, with cars submerged up to their roofs on roads and in parking lots after nearly a month’s worth of rain fell in two days.

A major incident was declared and mountain rescue teams were called in to help firefighters respond to properties underwater and stranded vehicles, Greater Manchester Police said.

“There’s still probably likely to be further flooding across the course of the day,” Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said. “We are potentially expecting the flood situation to get worse before it gets better.”

The deluge and gusts derailed New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations, leading to cancellations in Edinburgh and several other cities. Events planned for New Year’s Day, including nippy outdoor swims and a bathtub boat race, were scrapped.

London, which was able to launch its massive fireworks display on the River Thames in front of Big Ben, had to postpone the start of its New Year’s Day parade and grounded inflatable floats due to the blustery conditions.

Flooding warnings, which indicate flooding is expected, were issued in more than 150 communities across the U.K., with most being in northern England.

Several trains were canceled because of high water around the tracks and some highways were closed.

The storm brought snow to parts of the Scottish Highlands and a three-day snow warning was issued for most of England and Scotland this weekend.