Berlin police say they have detained a man who attacked and injured several people

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said a man was detained Tuesday after attacking and injuring several people in the city’s Charlottenburg neighborhood.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and officers were questioning witnesses. Reached by phone, police said they could not yet say how many people were injured or give any details on the attacker.

“Shortly before 12 noon, emergency services were called to … Charlottenburg because a man had allegedly injured several people — presumably with a knife,” police posted on X.

Berlin media outlets reported that the man appeared to be randomly attacking people inside and outside a grocery store before he was detained. They reported that several passersby pounced on the attacker and overpowered him until police arrived.

Charlottenburg is a normally quiet district of the German capital.

Germany is still reeling from a deadly Christmas market attack this month in which five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the eastern city of Magdeburg. A Saudi doctor was arrested on murder charges.