Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Pope Francis presides over ceremony for new cardinals with wide bruise on his chin

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Vatican Pope New Cardinals

Pope Francis presides over ceremony for new cardinals with wide bruise on his chin

Photo Icon View Photo

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was seen with a significant bruise on his chin Saturday, but presided over a ceremony to install new cardinals without apparent problems.

A Vatican spokesman said later Saturday that the bruise was caused by a contusion on Friday morning, when Francis hit a night stand with his chin.

The pontiff, who turns 88 later this month, appeared slightly fatigued, but carried on as normal with the scheduled ceremony to create 21 new cardinals in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Francis has suffered several health problems in recent years and now uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain.

In 2017, while on a trip to Colombia, Francis sported a black eye after he hit his head on a support bar when his popemobile stopped short.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 