A rockfall triggered by a rainstorm kills a woman hiker in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A rockfall triggered by a sudden rainstorm fatally injured a hiker in a popular national park on the Greek island of Crete Wednesday, authorities said.

The accident occurred in the Samaria Gorge of western Crete. The victim was identified by state-run ERT television as a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman. Nobody else was hurt.

ERT said the woman was struck on the leg by a large rock and succumbed to loss of blood.

About 1,000 people were in the roughly 10-mile (16-kilometer) long gorge at the time of the accident. Authorities said the gorge will remain closed pending an inspection to see if there is a risk of further rockfalls.