German rail system reports major disruptions due to a technical fault

By AP News

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s national rail company reported “massive” disruptions over parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a “technical disturbance” that was forcing many trains to wait at stations until the problem is cleared up.

An announcement on the Deutsche Bahn website said that “we are working on a fix at high speed.”

Long-distance and local trains were completely halted in the area around Frankfurt in the southwest, Germany’s ARD public television reported, saying that the fault was with a satellite radio communications system.

The outage included trains running from Frankfurt’s airport and main train station to other parts of the country, both key transport links.

