Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen to win the Dutch Grand Prix and cut standings gap

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Lando Norris overcame a poor start to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday and become the first driver to beat Max Verstappen at the champion’s home race, as well as taking another bite out of Verstappen’s standings lead.

Norris started on pole position but was slow off the line, allowing Red Bull driver Verstappen into the lead.

Norris closed the gap and overtook Verstappen into the opening corner on the 18th lap of 72 and was then on course for his second career win and the McLaren team’s third of the year.

Verstappen finished second and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third after holding off Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen is without a win in five races, his longest winless run since 2020, and loses his record as the only driver to win at the Dutch Grand Prix since it returned to the F1 schedule in 2021. Norris is the first McLaren driver to win in the Netherlands since Niki Lauda in 1985.

