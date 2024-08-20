French interior minister says 25,000 police will guard the Paralympic Games View Photo

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister said Tuesday that about 25,000 police officers will be deployed every day in Paris and beyond to watch over the Paralympic Games, in line with the security implemented during the Olympics.

The Paralympics are to be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in the French capital and nearby sites.

Speaking in a news conference, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reiterated that authorities have detected no “tangible” terror threat to the Paralympics.

He said Israel’s delegation of 27 athletes will be protected 24 hours a day by elite police officers, like during the Olympics, amid tensions over Palestinian deaths during the war in Gaza and the threat of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

The opening ceremony next week is expected to draw about 30,000 spectators at the Concorde venue, and some 15,000 other people who will be able to attend the ceremony for free on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Darmanin said.

Police forces also will ensure the security of the torch relay as the flame that is to arrive Sunday in France from Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.

In addition, about 10,000 private security agents will help ensuring security of athletes and spectators at venues, Darmanin said.

The Paralympics will involve 4,400 athletes in 19 venues, as compared with 10,500 athletes and 41 venues during the Olympics, said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee

Estanguet said 1.7 million of the available 2.8 million tickets available have been sold to date.

Events include wheelchair tennis at Roland Garros — the home of the French Open, track and field at the Stade de France, basketball at the Bercy Arena and swimming at La Défense Arena.

