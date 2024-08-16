Irish police investigate potential terrorism motive in attack on army chaplain View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Irish police said Friday they were investigating a potential terrorism motive in an attack on a chaplain at an army barracks in County Galway.

Police said the army chaplain was approached by a young person outside Renmore Barracks in western Ireland and was stabbed a number of times Thursday night. The Catholic priest, who is in his 50s, was rushed to a hospital and was treated for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The Defense Forces said shots were fired by on-duty personnel after the chaplain was attacked, and a male teenager was quickly detained at the scene. The suspect was being questioned in detention at a police station.

Police said “one line of inquiry is to establish if this attack had a terrorism motivation.” They added that the incident was not believed to be “part of a wider conspiracy.”

Irish premier Simon Harris described the incident as a “serious attack” and identified the chaplain as Father Paul Murphy. Authorities condemned the attack.

Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sean Clancy praised the swift reaction by personnel at the barracks, adding: “There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life.”