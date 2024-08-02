Argentina players jeered by crowd before Paris Olympics soccer quarterfinal against France View Photo

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Argentina players were roundly jeered when they entered the field to face France in the Paris Olympics soccer quarterfinal on Friday.

The first few Argentina players came onto the field at Bordeaux Stadium to booing around 8:10 p.m., almost an hour before kickoff. The stadium music system then drowned out much of the jeering, which stopped after about 20 seconds.

But when the remaining Argentina players came out about 10 minutes later they were jeered again and then the team was booed again as it its lineup was announced 25 minutes before kickoff.

A racism scandal has heightened tensions, following a video of Argentina players singing an offensive song about French players of African heritage as they celebrated their Copa America victory last month.

