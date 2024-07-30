Helicopter crashes into building in central Ireland

LONDON (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into a building in central Ireland, causing a number of casualties, authorities said Tuesday.

The accident took place near Killucan in County Westmeath at about 3:30 p.m. local time. Pat Hunt, the acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service, said emergency services have been mobilized.

“What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved,” Hunt told the Midlands 103 radio station, but that “we cannot at this stage confirm the number.”

The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit said it had deployed a team of inspectors.