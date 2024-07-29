One Extraordinary Olympic Photo: Christophe Ena captures the joy of fencing gold at the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Christophe Ena takes a closer look at his AP photo of fencing joy at the spectacular Grand Palais.

Why this photo?

In this photo, France’s Manon Apithy Brunet celebrates after winning the women’s individual Sabre quarterfinal match against Greece’s Theodora Gkountoura.

How I made this photo

I made this photo with a camera robot set up over the piste by the AP a few days before.

The camera (Sony A1) on the robot is controlled with an iPad from the media tribune. I can follow the fencers and trigger the camera.

The photos land in my Mac via a server; I can edit and send.

Why this photo works

This photo works because Apithy Brunet raised her head while celebrating, and she is standing in the logo. The helmet on the right side closes the picture.

Voilà.

___

By CHRISTOPHE ENA

Associated Press