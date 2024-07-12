Meyer appointed as director of Lausanne’s Orchestre de Chambre, will leave La Scala in early 2025

ROME (AP) — Dominique Meyer has been appointed executive director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne, effective July 15, the orchestra’s board of trustees said on Friday.

Meyer, however, will remain superintendent of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala until the end of his term on Feb. 28, 2025, la Scala added in a statement.

Meyer had been offered to stay in his current position at Italy’s famed opera house until August next year, when he turns 70. His replacement comes against the backdrop of new rules introduced last year by Italy’s far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni, which set an age limit of 70 for opera directors.

His successor, Fortunato Ortombina, will assume the duties of superintendent-designate of La Scala as of Sept. 1, 2024, and then will take office as superintendent in March.

In Lausanne, Meyer will be joined from September by Julie Mestre, currently general director of the Orchestre des Pays de Savoie, as director of operations. The duo will work closely with artistic director Renaud Capuçon, La Scala said.

Meyer bade a bittersweet farewell to La Scala in May, during the presentation of the 2024-25 season, saying, “I would have been happy to continue.”

The Meloni government limited him to one term as it aimed to restore landmark cultural institutions to Italians. Meyer, a Frenchman, was the third straight foreigner to run Italy’s premiere opera house.