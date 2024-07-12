4 migrants die while attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France

PARIS (AP) — Four migrants have died while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the U.K., French authorities said Friday.

They died after their inflatable boat capsized off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer, in northern France. Sixty-three people were rescued by the French coast guard, the prefecture responsible for the north of France said in a statement.

It said a French navy patrol boat spotted the overcrowded vessel early Friday as it deflated off the French northern coast. Several people were in the water, the statement said.

Migrants trying to reach the U.K. risk drowning as they try to cross the busy English Channel, often aboard crowded boats.

An estimated 30,000 people made the crossing in 2023, according to U.K. government figures.