Milan fashion mainstay Giorgio Armani celebrates 90th birthday like any other day: at work

MILAN (AP) — Milan fashion mainstay Giorgio Armani celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday just like any other day —at work.

“I couldn’t live my life any other way,’’ Armani told the Milan daily Corriere della Sera. “It wouldn’t be me if I stopped. When I was younger, I thought that at 80 I would be on permanent vacation. But the work is so exciting, energizing, that I really can’t leave it.”

The newspaper reported that Armani was meant to spend the day celebrating with friends and family in the south of France. Instead, energized by the recent success of the Armani Prive’ couture during Paris Fashion Week, he has set to work on his next womenswear collection, which will be unveiled in October in New York City.

Armani’s office confirmed that the designer who helped propel Milan ready-to-wear into a global industry was working a regular week, with appointments scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

While Armani celebrates his 90th birthday, his namesake brand Giorgio Armani next year marks its 50th year. His group also includes Emporio Armani, the official outfitter of the Italian Olympic team, and Armani Prive couture.

While he shows no signs of slowing down, Armani has indicated that his succession plan include his closest confidantes and collaborators, including Pantaleo (Leo) Dell’Orco and his niece Silvana Armani, who respectively head the menswear and womenswear collections for all of his brands.

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer