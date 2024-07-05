Clear
101.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wirtz’s last-gasp equalizer sends Germany and Spain into extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Germany Spain

Wirtz’s last-gasp equalizer sends Germany and Spain into extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Photo Icon View Photo

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Florian Wirtz’s last-gasp equalizer has sent Germany and Spain to extra time tied at 1-1 in their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday.

Spain was on the verge of eliminating the host of a major tournament for the first time in 10 attempts after substitute Dani Olmo’s strike early in the second half.

Olmo came on for a tearful Pedri in the eighth minute — the fastest replacement in Euros history — after the Spain youngster suffered from a couple of hefty challenges.

In a late onslaught, Nico Füllkrug hit the post before the leveler from fellow substitute Wirtz.

A number of players from both sides were booked and will be suspended if their team reaches Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 