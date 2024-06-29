Germany’s game with Denmark resumes at Euro 2024 after thunderstorm View Photo

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany and Denmark’s game has resumed after being suspended due to a thunderstorm as the teams met in the round of 16 at the European Championship on Saturday.

The teams resumed play around 24 minutes after referee Michael Oliver took the teams off, following a brief warmup session. The field did not seem to be badly affected and no puddles were visible.

The score was 0-0 in the 35th minute when the referee took the players off with rain pouring, high winds and repeated lightning strikes near the Westfalenstadion. A loud bang resounded around the stadium shortly before the players were taken off.

Hail was even falling on the field during the interruption in a stark contrast to the previously warm summer evening.

“Due to adverse weather conditions the match has been suspended. Further information will follow shortly,” read an announcement on the stadium screens.

Fans in the front rows of the stadium’s famed South Stand moved under cover as the gale blew torrents of rain onto their seats and water cascaded off the edge of the roof. Some German fans sang: “Oh, how lovely it is,” and a few Danish supporters danced in a torrent of water falling on their area of the stands.

Local police said two big-screen viewing parties in local fan zones were canceled because of the weather. “Please leave these locations,” police wrote on X.

The winner goes on to play Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals on July 5.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer