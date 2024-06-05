A member of a German far-right party stabbed and wounded in another attack on a politician

BERLIN (AP) — A member of a German far-right party was stabbed and wounded in the southwestern city of Mannheim, German news agency dpa reported Wednesday, only days after a knife attack killed one police officer and left five other people injured in the same city.

The stabbing happened late Tuesday, reportedly near the same market square where the earlier attack took place on Friday.

Dpa reported that a candidate with the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, reportedly caught somebody trying to tear down an election poster. When he confronted that person, he was attacked with a knife. Dpa reported that the AfD politician was still in a hospital with non-life-threatening cuts.

The candidate, who was campaigning for local elections on Sunday, was not identified.

Mannheim police confirmed that an incident took place Tuesday night and said they would release more details later, dpa reported.

On Friday, a 25-year-old Afghan man stabbed several members of a group that describes itself as opposing “political Islam.”

The group, Pax Europa, describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam.” Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.

The attacker was still in the hospital.