Oceans apart, William and Harry both salute Princess Diana’s legacy at an awards ceremony

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry both took part in an awards ceremony in honor of their late mother Princess Diana — but the estranged brothers were many miles apart at the time.

William gave a speech at the Diana Legacy Award, which recognizes young people around the world who are working to improve their communities. California-based Harry addressed the event Thursday by video link, after his brother had left the ceremony at London’s Science Museum.

William said many of the recipients “have overcome adversity and prejudice, but they are driven by courage, compassion and commitment — qualities shared by my mother.”

Mentioning his wife Kate — who has not appeared at any public engagements since undergoing abdominal surgery in January — William said Diana’s legacy “is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work.”

Harry spoke to the audience via a live video call. He thanked organizers and winners “for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy.”

“I really appreciate that,” Harry said.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when William was 15 and Harry was 12.

The brothers have fallen out since Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

Harry has alleged that the British media treated him and Meghan as villains compared with virtuous William and Kate, and accused palace officials of lying to protect his elder brother.

William, who is heir to the throne, has kept silent in public about the rift.

Last month Harry flew to London to visit his father King Charles III after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. He did not meet William during the 24-hour flying visit.