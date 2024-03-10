Cloudy
Woman and child from Belgium killed by a speeding driver in Berlin, police say

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — An 83-year-old driver in Berlin drove into a woman visiting from Belgium and her 4-year-old child, killing them both, police said Sunday.

The 41-year-old mother died in the hospital where she was taken after being hit in the accident Saturday. Her child died the same evening after an emergency operation, the German news agency dpa reported. Two relatives witnessed the accident and had to be treated for shock.

Police said Sunday that the 83-year-old had been speeding ahead of the deadly accident, which happened near Potsdamer Platz in the center of Berlin.

James Klein, a press spokesman for the Berlin fire brigade, said the car ran into the woman as she crossed the road with her child.

According to police, the 83-year-old driver was taken to a hospital but was released after outpatient treatment.

