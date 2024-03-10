Driver arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

LONDON (AP) — A driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.

Metropolitan police said the crash early Saturday morning was not considered terrorism-related and no one was injured.

The driver was arrested by armed officers and held under the Mental Health Act after being taken to a hospital. He has since been released on bail.

Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident.