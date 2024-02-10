Clear
37.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dutch woman and her 2 adult children die in a hiking accident in western Switzerland

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday.

The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement.

The 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son had set off on a hike Wednesday morning and had not been heard from since then. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.

The mother and daughter were on vacation in Switzerland while the son lived in the region, police said. The three victims were not identified by name, in line with Swiss privacy rules.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 