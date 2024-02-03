Paris police: 3 people injured in stabbing attack at Gare de Lyon train station. Attacker detained

PARIS (AP) — An assailant injured three people Saturday in a stabbing attack at the major Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, another nerve-rattling security incident in the Olympic host city before the Summer Games open in six months.

Paris police said officers quickly detained the attacker who used a sharp weapon in the assault at around 8 a.m. One of the people injured was in a serious condition; the other two were more lightly hurt.

Police had no other immediate details.

Security in Paris is being ramped up as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.

The Games are to open with a massive open-air ceremony along the River Seine on July 26, a major security challenge in the city that has been repeatedly hit by terror attacks, most notably in 2015.

Most recently, a man targeted passersby near the Eiffel Tower in December, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others.