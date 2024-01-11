Migrants’ rights group criticizes Cyprus authorities for not condemning bomb attack on its offices

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A migrants’ rights organization on Thursday criticized authorities in Cyprus for failing to speak out against an explosion that damaged its offices following threats against it by what it calls far-right and extremist groups.

Doros Polycarpou, who heads the Movement for Equality, Support, Anti-Racism nongovernmental organization, said a makeshift explosive device detonated before dawn Jan. 5 just outside his office, causing extensive damage.

Polycarpou said a security camera opposite the spot where the explosive was placed wasn’t working because the power was inexplicably cut at the time, even though other establishments adjacent to the offices had electricity.

The human rights advocate said police didn’t issue a statement on the bombing and no government authority condemned the action.

A police spokesman told The Associated Press that police don’t necessarily issue statements on all incidents or criminal acts, even if they involve explosives. He said the low-yield explosive shattered office windowpanes as well as the windows of adjacent homes and damaged a nearby car.

Both the European Network Against Racism and Amnesty International issued statements strongly condemning the bombing and urging Cypriot authorities to fully investigate the incident and protect activists.

Polycarpou said threats made on social media and against him personally in messages on his phone are well-documented and in the hands of police investigators.

“This was a carefully orchestrated attack to warn us that ‘nothing can protect you’,” said Polycarpou, adding that extremists are spreading false rumors that the organization is responsible for illegally helping to bring migrants to Cyprus.

Cyprus in recent years has seen a huge increase in migrant arrivals. That has raised tensions in some communities on the east Mediterranean island nation.

Last August, police arrested more than 20 people and used tear gas and a water cannon after a group of Greek Cypriots wearing hoods and brandishing sticks tried to attack Syrian migrants.

A few days later, 13 people were arrested after a mob smashed storefronts and set trash bins on fire during an anti-immigration march in the coastal resort city of Limassol.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration