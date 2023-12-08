Macron visits Notre Dame, marking 1-year countdown to reopening after the 2019 fire

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron visited Notre Dame Cathedral on Friday, one year before its scheduled reopening in 2024.

After a blaze burned through the roof and spire on April 15, 2019, Macron’s visits have become a tradition, with Friday marking his sixth to highlight the rebuilding progress. Huge oak beams have been hoisted skyward so the cathedral can be re-roofed. The spire, reconstructed from its previous design by the famed 19th-century French architect Viollet-le-Duc, stands at 96 meters (315 feet), and will be crowned with a rooster and cross.

During the visit, an evocative scene unfolded as Macron, accompanied by Brigitte Macron, observed the restoration works. The French first lady stood attentively before excavations by France’s National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research, where archaeologists had uncovered a 13th-century skeleton.

Macron paid homage to Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, a key figure in the reconstruction who died in August. Georgelin’s name was etched into the wood of the spire by an artisan, symbolizing his enduring contribution to the cathedral’s legacy.

To prevent lead contamination, all workers and visitors — including the presidential party — wore protective suits, adhering to the meticulous safety precautions in place.

Macron also surveyed improvements in the cathedral’s nave and choir and discussed future projects, including a new museum and contemporary stained glass windows to memorialize the restoration period itself.

The French leader’s visit underscored a personal attachment to the architectural jewel, a symbol of the country’s rich cultural, literary, and religious history.

The schedule calls for the completion of the penultimate restoration phase by the end of the year, with the cathedral’s much-anticipated reopening set for Dec. 8, 2024.

