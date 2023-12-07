Turkish President Erdogan visits Greece in an effort to mend strained relations View Photo

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Greece on Thursday on a trip designed to mend strained relations between the two nations and with hopes of resetting ties with Western allies.

Despite deep-rooted differences between the two neighboring NATO members, Erdogan promised to a “win-win” approach that could lay the foundation for broader cooperation.

Arriving in Athens on Thursday morning, the Turkish president was to hold talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while the two nations hold joint Cabinet talks and sign cooperation agreements.

The significance of improved relations extends beyond bilateral ties and could help Turkey mend rocky relationships with the European Union and other Western allies. One crucial agreement in Athens focuses on migration, establishing communication channels between the coast guards of the two countries. Greece is expected to offer holiday visas for Turks visiting Greek islands and is backing Ankara’s request to ease travel restrictions for Turkish nationals in the European Union.

The longstanding disputes between Greece and Turkey have led the two countries to the brink of war three times in the last 50 years. Centering on maritime boundaries and exploration rights for resources in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, the latest flare-up occurred in 2020 when navy ships from the two countries shadowed each other in the eastern Mediterranean.