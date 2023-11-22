Cloudy
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Germany and Italy agree on joint ‘action plan’ including energy, technology, climate protection

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Italy

Germany and Italy agree on joint ‘action plan’ including energy, technology, climate protection

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Italy agreed Wednesday to work closer together in the fields of energy, technology, climate protection, security and cultural cooperation among other issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni signed an “action plan” in Berlin after a meeting of top officials from both countries and the two leaders’ participation earlier in the day in a virtual G20 summit.

The action plan will lead to new cooperation projects and create new formats for cooperation, Scholz said, specifically mentioning stronger cooperation in the field of energy to ensure long-term security of supply for gas and hydrogen.

Scholz also announced the construction of a new pipeline across the Alps.

“We agree that we want to expand our energy cooperation in order to strengthen long-term supply, security and transformation,” the chancellor said.

“With a new pipeline across the Alps, we want to increase the security of supply of both our countries,” Scholz added. “At the same time, we want to quickly conclude a German-Italian gas and solidarity agreement.”

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 