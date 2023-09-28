Clear
Production at German Volkswagen plants resumes after disruption caused by an IT problem

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Production at Volkswagen is resuming after a problem with the German automaker’s information technology network caused a severe disruption, the company said Thursday.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany — its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck. It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi, it said.

The company said Thursday morning that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no indications of any external cause for the disruption.

