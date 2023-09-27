Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in south London

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Britain Stabbing Death

A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in south London

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death during Wednesday’s morning rush hour in south London, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a teenage boy who may have known the victim in connection with the stabbing.

Police were called at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a girl was stabbed in Croydon, south of London.

Multiple police vehicles and land and air ambulances attended, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

A white forensic tent was erected within a police cordon at the scene.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by the death and expressed sympathy with the girl’s family and local community.

Stabbings involving young people are not uncommon in London but it is relatively rare for such incidents to involve girls.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 