US and Europe still tied after halfway point of final day at Solheim Cup in Spain

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe and the United States were tied 10-10 as the decisive singles matches of the Solheim Cup got through the turn at Finca Cortesin on Sunday.

Each team had clinched two points near the halfway point of the final day. Europe won with Leona Maguire defeating rookie sensation Rose Zhang 4 and 3 in one of the highly anticipated singles. Anna Nordqvist beat Jennifer Kupcho 2 and 1. It was the first win this week for Nordqvist, who is also a vice captain for the Europeans.

The U.S. won its points with Megan Khang defeating Linn Grant 1 up and Danielle Kang defeating Charley Hull 4 and 2.

Each team was leading four of the eight remaining matches still to be decided.

Europe is trying to win an unprecedented third straight Solheim Cup title.

The teams entered the final day tied at 8-8 after the U.S. got off to its best start ever on Friday but saw Europe slowly rally on Saturday. The Europeans arrived touted as the favorites after bringing an experienced squad to Spain, though the U.S. came with a talented group of youngsters who have won big tournaments recently.

Spain is hosting the Solheim Cup for the first time, 26 years after it hosted the men’s Ryder Cup at Valderrama. This year’s Ryder Cup is taking place in Rome next week. It is the first time both events are held in back-to-back weeks.

The Solheim Cup will be played in 2024 again so both events are contested in opposite years. Next year’s Solheim Cup will be hosted by the U.S. at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer