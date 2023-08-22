EU climate czar Timmermans switches jobs to lead center-left in Dutch elections View Photo

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s climate chief will lead a broad center-left coalition of social democrats and greens going into the Dutch elections in November and will have to quit his job in the EU’s executive branch.

Social Democrat Frans Timmermans, 62, was the only candidate and won 91.8% of votes cast by party members of both groups Tuesday. He will be seeking to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who will not run in the Nov. 22 election.

Timmermans is a well-traveled politician who was the Dutch foreign minister before starting work at the EU’s Commission. He has been leading the EU’s climate push for the past four years.

The Dutch elections are wide open, with two new parties vying to become the biggest force in the nation, as traditional groups like the Christian Democrats face major challenges to maintain their standing. In a fragmented political landscape, over a dozen parties will have a shot to get into parliament, and coalition talks are expected to be lengthy.

The combined green and socialist list seeking to unite the center-left vote is expected to be among the biggest groups emerging from the polls, possibly giving Timmermans a major role in the government talks.

The last four ruling Dutch coalitions have been led by conservative leader Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

Rutte and his last four-party coalition resigned in July after failing to reach agreement on a package of measures to rein in migration. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest-serving premier, has announced that he will leave politics once a new coalition is formed after the election.