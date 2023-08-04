Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Sunflowers are pictured behind rain drops on a car window at a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

War continues in Ukraine, during a week in which a Soviet emblem was removed from the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

In Moscow, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against a skyscraper located in the business district known as Moscow City, west of the Kremlin.

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup — as the country’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

In the world of sports, Netherland’s Demi Vollering won the 2023 Tour de France Women’s Femmes.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

By The Associated Press

