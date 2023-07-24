Partly Cloudy
Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest

By AP News
FILE - Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden attends a press conference in Paris, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Climate activist Greta Thunberg appears in court on Monday July 24 charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö in southern Sweden last month. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest

MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

Thunberg was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

