De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the U.S. Open in September. That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007-11.

The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating back to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon — she and Griffioen are also into the wheelchair doubles final.

In the men’s wheelchair doubles final, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fifth title together at Wimbledon by rallying to beat Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. It’s Hewett’s 18th Grand Slam title in doubles overall, while Reid has 22.

Hewett will have a chance to win his first Wimbledon singles title on Sunday after losing in last year’s final. He will face Oda, who beat Reid in the other semifinal match. ___

