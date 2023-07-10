Clear
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

European Union and New Zealand sign free trade deal that’s expected to boost trade by up to 30%

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell addresses a media conference on the EU-New Zealand free trade agreement at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The EU is New Zealand's third-biggest trade partner. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

European Union and New Zealand sign free trade deal that’s expected to boost trade by up to 30%

Photo Icon View Photo

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The European Union signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand on Monday that the two sides expect will increase bilateral trade by up to 30% within a decade.

New Zealand will gain up to 1.8 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.1 billion; €1 billion) in exports to the 27-country bloc every year, a government statement said.

The deal brokered over five years will cut NZ$248 million ($153 million; €140 million) a year in duties, a European Commission statement said.

“New Zealand is a key partner for us in the Indo-Pacific region and this free trade agreement will bring us even closer together. With today’s signature, we have taken an important step in making the agreement a reality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Duties will be removed on 91% of New Zealand’s goods exported to the EU from the start of the agreement, rising to 97% after seven years.

The deal has yet to be ratified by the two sides’ parliaments and a start date set.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 