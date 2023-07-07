Clear
68 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

June 30 – July 6

Protests and riots spread across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver, war continued in Ukraine with fighting around Bakhmut and the Donetsk region, and the official opening of the 2023 Running of the Bull San Fermín fiestas started in Pamplona, Spain. In the world of sports, the Wimbledon tennis championships began in London.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Luca Bruno in Italy.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 