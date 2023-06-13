Mostly Cloudy
Police respond to ‘serious incident’ in central England city of Nottingham

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Police say the emergency services are responding to an “ongoing serious incident” in the central England city of Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said Tuesday that “there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.” Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

“Officers are on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident,” said Chief Inspector Neil Humphries of Nottinghamshire Police. “Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

The fire department and ambulance service referred all inquiries to the police.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.

