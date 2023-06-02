Denmark wants to probe whether Bandidos motorcycle club can be dissolved

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government said Friday that it will investigate whether the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club can be dissolved, saying “the criminal groups’ brutal violence and socially subversive activities create insecurity in the neighborhoods in which they live.”

The Danish chapter of Bandidos MC was created in 1993. Three years later, a feud between them and the rivals Hells Angels broke out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark and ended with 11 dead and nearly 100 wounded.

In recent years, members of Bandidos in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted, drug-related crimes, assault, among others.

“Behind their violent assaults hide, among other things, miserable relatives and shocked witnesses who have nothing to do with the environment,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

Hummelgaard said a specialized police unit would probe disbanding the chapter, adding the investigation should be done by the end of the year. A court of law would have to judge whether there is a legal basis for a dissolution.