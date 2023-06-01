French Open 2023: Coco Gauff wins after waiting out marathon; Alcaraz, Djokovic on court Friday View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff had to wait and wait and wait to get on the court for her second-round match at the French Open. That’s because the match before hers lasted nearly 5 1/2 hours. When the 2022 runner-up in Paris did get out there, she won in a little more than an hour to set up an all-teen showdown against Mirra Andreeva. Some of the top names in tennis are due on court Friday: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.