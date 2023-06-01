Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff wins after waiting out marathon; Alcaraz, Djokovic on court Friday

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Austria's Julia Grabher during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff wins after waiting out marathon; Alcaraz, Djokovic on court Friday

Photo Icon View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff had to wait and wait and wait to get on the court for her second-round match at the French Open. That’s because the match before hers lasted nearly 5 1/2 hours. When the 2022 runner-up in Paris did get out there, she won in a little more than an hour to set up an all-teen showdown against Mirra Andreeva. Some of the top names in tennis are due on court Friday: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 