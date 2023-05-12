Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises View Photo

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6, 6-2 opening win at the Italian Open. Djokovic is aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open. He twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set. Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis. In women’s action, Iga Swiatek opened her bid for a third straight Rome title by routing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0.

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer