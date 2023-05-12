Clear
Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises

By AP News
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6, 6-2 opening win at the Italian Open. Djokovic is aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open. He twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set. Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis. In women’s action, Iga Swiatek opened her bid for a third straight Rome title by routing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0.

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

