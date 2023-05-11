Mostly Cloudy
62.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spain announces exceptional drought measures worth $2.4B

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - A flock of sheep drink water in the Ebro River near Fustinana, about 110 kms south of Pamplona, northern Spain, on May 5, 2023. The Spanish government announced a raft of measures to tackle a prolonged drought on Thursday May 11, 2023, including funding for urban water reuse and further aid for struggling farmers. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

Spain announces exceptional drought measures worth $2.4B

Photo Icon View Photo

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government announced 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) worth of drought response measures Thursday, including funding for urban water reuse and further aid for struggling farmers.

Currently, 27% of Spanish territory is in a drought “emergency” or “alert.” Spain recorded its hottest and driest April ever last month.

“Spain is a country used to facing periods of drought,” Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said. “But as a result of climate change, what we are witnessing is a much higher incidence … for which we must prepare ourselves.”

Ribera said 1.4 billion euros would go toward building the infrastructure to double the use of treated wastewater in urban areas and constructing new desalination plants to increase the national supply of drinking water.

More work is needed to modernize and repair Spain’s water infrastructure, she added. Unattended leaks cost Spaniards 15% of their total water supply.

Meanwhile Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food promised 636 million euros of direct aid and help with insurance, loans and tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and beekeepers. Water allowances for irrigation have been cut and vegetation has dried up during the drought.

Spain is Europe’s leading producer and exporter of fresh fruit and vegetables. The country requested emergency funds from the European Union last month given the poor prognosis for this year’s crops.

On Wednesday, the government announced plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 