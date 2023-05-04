Cloudy
Berlin school attack: Girl’s life no longer in danger

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Forensics staff stand near the 'Protestant School Neukoelln' in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in an attack at a school in the south of the capital. Police said the victims were girls aged 7 and 8 years. One is in a life-threatening condition, they said in a statement. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a young girl wounded in a knife attack at a Berlin school Wednesday afternoon is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

German news agency dpa quoted an official at the Berlin state education department Thursday as saying that the child and another girl remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 7 and 8-year-olds were attacked in the playground of the private Protestant School in Berlin’s Neukoelln district.

A man was later detained by police. Prosecutors said Thursday that they have asked for the 38-year-old suspect to be held in a psychiatric hospital, pending further investigation.

The school’s principal, Thorsten Knauer-Huckauf, said the suspect was not a member of the school community. He said students, staff and parents were “deeply affected and shocked” by the attack.

