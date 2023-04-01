Clear
Norwegian Arctic area to be evacuated due deadly avalanches

By AP News

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian authorities said Saturday they would evacuate an area in northern Norway where avalanches and landslides have killed four people, including a tourist from Slovenia.

Norwegian police tweeted that the decision was based on a recommendation from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and would affect several parts of the Arctic municipality of Tromsoe.

Four people died and one person was critically injured in three separate avalanches in the area on Friday. A tourist group from Slovenia was caught in the middle of one avalanche, and one of its members was among the victims.

Police said a house and a barn were dragged into the sea.

Two new landslides were reported in the Tromsoe area on Saturday. Police advised residents and visitors to stay indoors, if possible.

