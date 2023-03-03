Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Ukrainian military medics treat their wounded comrade at the field hospital near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

FEB. 24 – MARCH 2, 2023

The war in Ukraine, a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast that drove home the desperate and dangerous sea journeys of migrants seeking to reach Europe, and a collision between a freight train and a passenger train in Greece were the top stories in Europe and Africa, along with Nigeria’s elections.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

